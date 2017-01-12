Quantcast

Latest News

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Inland Valley News celebrates the life an legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

  • After Eight Years, President Barack Obama Gives ...

    It’s good to be home. My fellow Americans, Michelle and I have been so touched by all the well-wishes we’ve received over the past few weeks. But tonight it’s my turn to say thanks.

  • IVN Co-Publisher's Pen

    This year is off to a great start. For those of you who have listed resolutions, how are they coming? Have you already given up? Or are you still riding the wave of determination? I did not bother with the resolutions; remember I began making lifestyle changes prior to closing out the year.

  • Michelle Obama To Honor School Counselor in ...

    When Michelle Obama helps recognize the school counselor of the year later this week, it will also mark her final White House event as first lady, aides said Tuesday.

  • Juneteenth Education Technology Mobile Arts Center, Inc. ...

    Ms. Trudy Coleman and the Juneteenth/MLK Committee of Southern California, invites you to attend the "16th Annual, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Breakfast and Tribute”. The theme for this year’s event is "One People, One Blood, One Nation Reaching Out to The World." This event has become an Inland Empire Tradition; bringing together many of the areas citizens as well as Civic and Political figures, such as Senators, Mayors, Assembly Members and many in the Business and Religious Communities.

Latest Photos

Business

What to Do When Your Property Taxes Are Too High

Forty years ago I paid $700 for my home. I never upgraded the home and never made any changes to it. Today I pay more than $10,000 in real estate taxes. I'm looking for tax forms I can use to protest my real estate taxes. Being on a fixed income (all I get is social security), I feel I am being punished by having to pay those high taxes. I want to die on this property, not sell it and move.

What Married Couples Should Talk About When Planning for Retirement

When they discuss the future, couples in their 50s and 60s often put the focus on their children and grandchildren or the needs of their aging parents. If they get around to talking about themselves at all, they might discuss an upcoming vacation or something that needs fixing around the house.

Sports

The National Sports Beat with Brad Pye Jr.

Notes, quotes and things picked up on the run from coast-to-coast and all the stops in between and beyond. Before USC and Penn State took the field for the 103rd Rose Bowl Game a trio of great Olympians took the field as Grand Marshalls. They are Janet Evans, Allyson Felix and Greg Louganis. The Trojans jumped off to a 10-0 start in the first 10 minutes of the game. USC went on and took a 27-21 into the locker room at half time.

The Los Angeles Rams Almost Had a Merry Christmas

The Los Angeles Rams (4-10) looked forward to having a very Merry Christmas by defeating the San Francisco 49ers (1-13). It was very doable before the estimated Coliseum crowd of 83,656 fans. By the way, the 49ers only win was against the Rams on opening day. Therefore, a victory would be a great Christmas present for the Rams fans.

Lifestyle

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Inland Valley News celebrates the life an legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Ten-to-Win with Kim Anthony: “10 Ways to Declutter Your Home (And Life!) Part 2”

Clutter can literally mentally exhausts you. Many people believe that clutter is a matter of having too much stuff, too little space, or not enough time to keep things organized, but the latest scientific evidence shows that clutter is an “inside job.” It’s not the stuff that’s the problem — it’s a matter of mindset that physically manifests as a messy desk or overflowing closets. In this week’s “Ten-to-Win,” Kim shares part two of her top ten tips learned from Marie Kondo, author of The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing . Enjoy!

Featured Videos

Social Media