The Climate Change Debate: Black People Are ...A lack of diversity in the green movement is leaving people of color out of the discussion, even though climate ...
President Obama Designates 1.35 Million Acres in ...In yet another move meant to cement his legacy as an environmental advocate, President Obama recently designated 1.35 million acres of land in Utah for a new national monument, one meant to protect native lands and precious environmental resources.
EGP Announces the Passing of Associate Publisher ...Surrounded by his family, Eastern Group Publications (EGP) Associate Publisher and Chief Operating Officer Jonathan Sanchez passed away Dec. 23 at his home in Highland Park, California, his family has announced.
College Career Services Offices No Longer Last ...Alicia Mendoza was working two part-time jobs when she transferred into Northeastern Illinois University. Swamped with work, school and a daily commute, bolstering her resume with something extra was the last thing on her mind.
How to Make 2017 Spectacular at WorkAs 2017 is upon us, it’s a good idea to reflect on our careers and the changes and advances we want to make in the coming year. So how to get off on the right foot at work in 2017? Here is what a wide array of experts had to say.