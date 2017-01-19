Latest News
Officer Calls Colleague the N-Word, Gets Suspended ...Is a three-day unpaid suspension appropriate discipline for calling a co-worker a racial slur? A white sergeant with the Hamilton ...
Media Host Roland Martin Challenges State’s Black ...TV One commentator and host Roland Martin challenged African American legislators and other officials to aspire to the goals, dreams, and ideals of civil rights icon Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during a speech last week in Sacramento.
Nigerian Air Force Bombs Refugee Camp, Over ...A Nigerian air force fighter jet on a mission against Boko Haram extremists mistakenly bombed a refugee camp on Tuesday, killing more than 100 refugees and aid workers and wounding 200, a government official and doctors said.
In A County with More Babies Than ...In California, childcare for infants costs as much as tuition in the University of California (UC) system, according to new data from the Lucile Packard Foundation of Children’s Health.
Tracee Ellis Ross , Donald Glover, Viola ...Ross made history, and Glover had everyone in the audience wondering, “Who’s Migos?”