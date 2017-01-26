Latest News
-
Women’s March: Massive Crowds Take Over D.C. ...Singer/actress Janelle Monae said a prayer with her fellow performers before taking the stage to raucous cheers at Saturday’s Women’s March, which drew a gargantuan crowd that packed the National Mall from the streets east of the U.S. Capitol all the way west past 17th Street.
-
Water Lead-Level Falls Below Federal Limit in ...Flint's water system no longer has levels of lead exceeding the federal limit, a key finding that Michigan environmental officials said Tuesday was good news for a city whose 100,000 residents have been grappling with the man-made water crisis.
-
State Leaders Confirm New Attorney General: Not ...Although Gov. Jerry Brown say that California is projected to face a $1. 6 billion shortfall next summer, Democrats, who control the state legislature, have decided to hire former Attorney General Eric Holder on a $25,000 per month, three-month contract.
-
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority HostsMartin Luther King ...Inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s vision of diversity in community interaction, fellowship, and camaraderie, the Sixth Annual MLK, Jr. Day of Service Sunday Supper, was hosted by Epsilon Eta Omega and Sigma Rho Chapters of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. (AKA), on Sunday, January 15, 2017, at Primm AME Tabernacle Church in Pomona, CA. A diverse group of 40 members of the Pomona Valley Area gathered together to reflect on the legacy of Dr.