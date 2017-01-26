Unless you’re fortunate enough to live somewhere warm, you’re probably itching to go to a tropical destination or any place where you can thaw out. You might think that traveling to a warm-weather destination would be pricey right now. But areas serviced with a large number of airlines and plenty of resorts can see “feverish competition,” according to Gabe Saglie, senior editor at Travelzoo. And that can work in your favor.