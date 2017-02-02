VCC Welcomes Back Their Pastor After An ... On Sunday, February 5, 2017, Victory Community Church will welcome back its Pastor Tommy Morrow after an extended hospital stay. The services will take place at 9:30am at Victory Community Church, 2009 Porterfield Way, Suite C, Upland, CA 91686. Please see Pastor Morrow’s open letter to the community below:

Serena Williams Wins Record 23rd Major With ... Serena Williams has won her record 23rd Grand Slam singles title with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over her older sister Venus in Saturday's Australian Open final. With her record seventh Australian title, the 35-year-old Williams moved ahead of Steffi Graf for the most major titles in the Open era. Margaret Court won 24 majors, but collected 13 of those before the Open era.

Woman Who Caused Emmett Till’s Death, Carolyn ... We all (should) know the story of Emmett Till, the black 14-year-old Chicago boy who was murdered in August 1955 by two white men, J.W. Milam and his half-brother Roy Bryant. As the story goes, Emmett, who was visiting family in Mississippi, had gone into a store to buy some bubble gum. As he was leaving, he is said to have whistled at Bryant’s 21-year-old wife, Carolyn.