Victory Community Church (VCC) Pastor Tommy Morrow, MA

Publisher’s Open Letter

  • Women’s March: Massive Crowds Take Over D.C. ...

    Singer/actress Janelle Monae said a prayer with her fellow performers before taking the stage to raucous cheers at Saturday’s Women’s March, which drew a gargantuan crowd that packed the National Mall from the streets east of the U.S. Capitol all the way west past 17th Street.

  • Water Lead-Level Falls Below Federal Limit in ...

    Flint's water system no longer has levels of lead exceeding the federal limit, a key finding that Michigan environmental officials said Tuesday was good news for a city whose 100,000 residents have been grappling with the man-made water crisis.

  • State Leaders Confirm New Attorney General: Not ...

    Although Gov. Jerry Brown say that California is projected to face a $1. 6 billion shortfall next summer, Democrats, who control the state legislature, have decided to hire former Attorney General Eric Holder on a $25,000 per month, three-month contract.

  • Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority HostsMartin Luther King ...

    Inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s vision of diversity in community interaction, fellowship, and camaraderie, the Sixth Annual MLK, Jr. Day of Service Sunday Supper, was hosted by Epsilon Eta Omega and Sigma Rho Chapters of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. (AKA), on Sunday, January 15, 2017, at Primm AME Tabernacle Church in Pomona, CA. A diverse group of 40 members of the Pomona Valley Area gathered together to reflect on the legacy of Dr.

Kiplinger Shares 14 Great Ways to Spend or Invest $1,000

If you have a stash of cash earning practically nothing, take a gander at the 14 ideas we present in this slide show. We put our entire staff to work brainstorming and researching suggestions to unlock the power of your money. These ideas require only a small stack of bills, and all of them are either timely or practical or worthy of a splurge. Take a look.

Here are ways to Double Your Paycheck in 2017

Lots of people make a New Year’s resolution to increase their income. If that’s a top goal of yours, remember that it’s entirely possible to up your earning power if you pursue your financial goals with knowledge and determination.

The National Sports Beat with Brad Pye Jr.

Notes, quotes and things picked up on the run from coast-to-coast and all the stops in between and beyond. The Super Bowl L1 will feature the winner of the NFC Green Bay Packers vs. the Atlanta Falcons and the AFC Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New England Patriots.

Zach Banner celebrates after Victory

USC Trojan Save Their Best For Last To Win The 103rd Rose Bowl Game (52-49)

The 103rd Rose Bowl Game between USC Trojans (No. 9) versus the Penn State Nittany Lions (No. 5) presented by Northwestern Mutual will go down as one of the best games ever. It was a high scoring affair that was won in the final seconds by the Trojans 52-49.

Can’t Sleep At Night? More Technology Devices Promise Relief

Do you believe drinking coffee is keeping you up at night? It’s not — as long as you’re consuming less than four cups per day.

7 Cheap & Warm Winter Vacation Destinations

Unless you’re fortunate enough to live somewhere warm, you’re probably itching to go to a tropical destination or any place where you can thaw out. You might think that traveling to a warm-weather destination would be pricey right now. But areas serviced with a large number of airlines and plenty of resorts can see “feverish competition,” according to Gabe Saglie, senior editor at Travelzoo. And that can work in your favor.

