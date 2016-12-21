Quantcast

  • Ten-to-Win with Kim Anthony: “10 Give Gifts ...

    Giving back is the new black. As we go into the holiday gift giving season, let's consider giving gifts that give back! In this week’s "Ten-to-Win," Kim shares 10 Gifts that Give Back. Enjoy!

  • Wendy’s Window: “Christmas is Here…but is Christ ...

    This is the most wonderful time of the year. Christmas is when people tend to see the best in others and we open our hearts to their needs. Christians also focus on the birth of Christ, but so many people take CHRIST out of Christmas and replace it with a X. How many of us have seen “Xmas” verses Christmas?

  • Etiquette Excursion with Mona Johnson: The Reason ...

    Luke 2:1 And it came to pass in those days, that there went out a decree from Caesar Augustus, that all the world should be taxed. 2:2 (And this taxing was first made when Cyrenius was governor of Syria.) 2:3 And all went to be taxed, every one into his own city. 2:4 And Joseph also went up from Galilee, out of the city of Nazareth, into Judaea, unto the city of David, which is called Bethlehem; (because he was of the house and lineage of David:)

  • Popping the Question Over the Holidays? What ...

    Congratulations, guys, on being so in love that you can save yourself at least one big headache this holiday season.

Business

Take Stock of Your Finances at Year-End

Two-thirds of middle-income Americans don’t have comprehensive financial plans, according to a new study by investment adviser Financial Engines. Without a plan, it can be difficult to achieve financial success. It’s like trying to get to a destination without a map.

Here Are Five Money Lessons Women Must Learn

When I was growing up, I asked a male financial advisor about how to invest my money. I knew there had to be more to it than moving funds from checking to savings every payday, but his answer surprised me.

Sports

The National Sports Beat with Brad Pye Jr.

Notes, quotes and things picked up on the run from coast-to-coast and all the stops in between and beyond. The Cleveland Cavs’ LeBron James explains his job this way: “That’s my job, to be the only person ever to put those numbers up.” The James is the only player in NBA history with at least 27,000 points, and 7,000 assists.

Notes, quotes and things picked up on the run from coast-to-coast and all the stops in between and beyond. The cool California climate is sunny and there is not a cloud in the sky or any earthquake rumblings being heard.

Lifestyle

Edelman: I Agree with Donald Trump

The hugely over-budget F-35 fighter jet program recently returned to the headlines when President-elect Donald Trump tweeted that “The F-35 program and cost is out of control. Billions of dollars can and will be saved on military (and other) purchases after January 20th.” Initial projections from 2001 had these planes being combat ready and in full production by 2012, but the most recent estimates don’t have the planes being combat-capable until 2018

California’s E-Waste Recycling Scam

We Californians pride ourselves on being the most environmentally conscious and responsible people in the world. That’s why most of us understand the importance of recycling. We gladly fill up our curbside recycling bins with plastics, glass, paper and cardboard. Our environmental sensibility is also why most of us think it is a good idea to make sure toxic e-waste from computers and television sets does not end up in the landfill.

