  • Trump's 'Muslim Ban' Creates Chaos & Prompts Airport Protests, Free Legal Work & Faith Community Condemnation

    Feb 2, 2017, midnight

    In the 48 hours after President Trump announced bars on entry from seven Muslim-majority countries and a revamping of the refugee admissions process, visa- and green-card holders were detained, federal judges issued stays and America's airports became sites of resistance.
  • VCC Welcomes Back Their Pastor After An Extended Hospital Stay

    Feb 2, 2017, midnight

    On Sunday, February 5, 2017, Victory Community Church will welcome back its Pastor Tommy Morrow after an extended hospital stay. The services will take place at 9:30am at Victory Community Church, 2009 Porterfield Way, Suite C, Upland, CA 91686. Please see Pastor Morrow’s open letter to the community below:
  • Serena Williams Wins Record 23rd Major With Win Over Venus

    Feb 2, 2017, midnight

    Serena Williams has won her record 23rd Grand Slam singles title with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over her older sister Venus in Saturday's Australian Open final. With her record seventh Australian title, the 35-year-old Williams moved ahead of Steffi Graf for the most major titles in the Open era. Margaret Court won 24 majors, but collected 13 of those before the Open era.
  • Woman Who Caused Emmett Till’s Death, Carolyn Bryant, Admits to Lying

    Feb 2, 2017, midnight

    We all (should) know the story of Emmett Till, the black 14-year-old Chicago boy who was murdered in August 1955 by two white men, J.W. Milam and his half-brother Roy Bryant. As the story goes, Emmett, who was visiting family in Mississippi, had gone into a store to buy some bubble gum. As he was leaving, he is said to have whistled at Bryant’s 21-year-old wife, Carolyn.
  • Publisher’s Open Letter

    On Monday, August 15, 2016, I checked myself into the emergency room with excruciating abdominal pain, which was soon to be diagnosed to be Severe Acute Pancreatitis.

Business

Kiplinger Shares 14 Great Ways to Spend or Invest $1,000

If you have a stash of cash earning practically nothing, take a gander at the 14 ideas we present in this slide show. We put our entire staff to work brainstorming and researching suggestions to unlock the power of your money. These ideas require only a small stack of bills, and all of them are either timely or practical or worthy of a splurge. Take a look.

Here are ways to Double Your Paycheck in 2017

Lots of people make a New Year’s resolution to increase their income. If that’s a top goal of yours, remember that it’s entirely possible to up your earning power if you pursue your financial goals with knowledge and determination.

Sports

Serena Williams, right, hugged her sister, Venus Williams after their women's singles final

Serena Williams Wins Record 23rd Major With Win Over Venus

Serena Williams has won her record 23rd Grand Slam singles title with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over her older sister Venus in Saturday's Australian Open final. With her record seventh Australian title, the 35-year-old Williams moved ahead of Steffi Graf for the most major titles in the Open era. Margaret Court won 24 majors, but collected 13 of those before the Open era.

The National Sports Beat with Brad Pye Jr.

Notes, quotes and things picked up on the run from coast-to-coast and all the stops in between and beyond. Before USC and Penn State took the field for the 103rd Rose Bowl Game a trio of great Olympians took the field as Grand Marshalls. They are Janet Evans, Allyson Felix and Greg Louganis. The Trojans jumped off to a 10-0 start in the first 10 minutes of the game. USC went on and took a 27-21 into the locker room at half time.

Lifestyle

Can’t Sleep At Night? More Technology Devices Promise Relief

Do you believe drinking coffee is keeping you up at night? It’s not — as long as you’re consuming less than four cups per day.

7 Cheap & Warm Winter Vacation Destinations

Unless you’re fortunate enough to live somewhere warm, you’re probably itching to go to a tropical destination or any place where you can thaw out. You might think that traveling to a warm-weather destination would be pricey right now. But areas serviced with a large number of airlines and plenty of resorts can see “feverish competition,” according to Gabe Saglie, senior editor at Travelzoo. And that can work in your favor.

