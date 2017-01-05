Quantcast

The Climate Change Debate: Black People Are ...

A lack of diversity in the green movement is leaving people of color out of the discussion, even though climate ...

  • President Obama Designates 1.35 Million Acres in ...

    In yet another move meant to cement his legacy as an environmental advocate, President Obama recently designated 1.35 million acres of land in Utah for a new national monument, one meant to protect native lands and precious environmental resources.

  • EGP Announces the Passing of Associate Publisher ...

    Surrounded by his family, Eastern Group Publications (EGP) Associate Publisher and Chief Operating Officer Jonathan Sanchez passed away Dec. 23 at his home in Highland Park, California, his family has announced.

  • College Career Services Offices No Longer Last ...

    Alicia Mendoza was working two part-time jobs when she transferred into Northeastern Illinois University. Swamped with work, school and a daily commute, bolstering her resume with something extra was the last thing on her mind.

  • How to Make 2017 Spectacular at Work

    As 2017 is upon us, it’s a good idea to reflect on our careers and the changes and advances we want to make in the coming year. So how to get off on the right foot at work in 2017? Here is what a wide array of experts had to say.

Yolanda Spivey: Don’t Let Money Ruin Your Relationship, Here Are A Few Steps You Can Take To Prevent This From Happening

Money has the power to cause a relationship to fail. And a great relationship will fail miserably if a couple does not discuss important expectations and the specific role that money will play in their relationship.

Guiding Children on How to Invest in The Stock Market

Many parents know how to gift their kids with stuff they like. This, we know, make our children happy and thus appreciate us even more.

The National Sports Beat with Brad Pye Jr.

Notes, quotes and things picked up on the run from coast-to-coast and all the stops in between and beyond. Before USC and Penn State took the field for the 103rd Rose Bowl Game a trio of great Olympians took the field as Grand Marshalls. They are Janet Evans, Allyson Felix and Greg Louganis. The Trojans jumped off to a 10-0 start in the first 10 minutes of the game. USC went on and took a 27-21 into the locker room at half time.

The Los Angeles Rams Almost Had a Merry Christmas

The Los Angeles Rams (4-10) looked forward to having a very Merry Christmas by defeating the San Francisco 49ers (1-13). It was very doable before the estimated Coliseum crowd of 83,656 fans. By the way, the 49ers only win was against the Rams on opening day. Therefore, a victory would be a great Christmas present for the Rams fans.

Wendy’s Window: “It’s Easy to Handle the Blessing, But Can We Handle the Burden?”

It is easy to get excited about the possibilities of a new year and what great things can be accomplished, but do we understand the price that goes along with achieving great things? Whether we decide to write a book, go back to school, run for office or make the decision to live a healthier lifestyle it will all take discipline and commitment among other things. We dream of being blessed in abundance without understanding the price or burden that comes along with the blessing.

