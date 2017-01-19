Quantcast

Latest News

Officer Calls Colleague the N-Word, Gets Suspended ...

Is a three-day unpaid suspension appropriate discipline for calling a co-worker a racial slur? A white sergeant with the Hamilton ...

  • Media Host Roland Martin Challenges State’s Black ...

    TV One commentator and host Roland Martin challenged African American legislators and other officials to aspire to the goals, dreams, and ideals of civil rights icon Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during a speech last week in Sacramento.

  • Nigerian Air Force Bombs Refugee Camp, Over ...

    A Nigerian air force fighter jet on a mission against Boko Haram extremists mistakenly bombed a refugee camp on Tuesday, killing more than 100 refugees and aid workers and wounding 200, a government official and doctors said.

  • In A County with More Babies Than ...

    In California, childcare for infants costs as much as tuition in the University of California (UC) system, according to new data from the Lucile Packard Foundation of Children’s Health.

Business

Are You Drowning in Debt? New Ways to Tackle Your Budget in 2017

Debt is a growing problem in America. Total household debt was $12.35 trillion at the end of the third quarter of 2016 — up $63 billion from the second quarter, according to the latest figures available from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. The bulk of that amount was mortgage debt, followed by student loan, auto loan and credit card debt.

Understanding Wealth Management

Depending on your financial ambitions, wealth management is likely a concept you have considered and discussed often. However, because it takes on so many different meanings and is used so often, it is easy for the actual meaning of the term to get murky.

Sports

The National Sports Beat with Brad Pye Jr.

Notes, quotes and things picked up on the run from coast-to-coast and all the stops in between and beyond. Even before the L.A. Rams and L.A. Chargers’ new coaches Sean McVay of the Rams and Justin Turner get their bags unpacked L.A. Times writer Michael Hiltzik says: “The NFL will eventually get tired of Inglewood too.”

In this Aug. 09, 2016 file photo, United States’ Simone Biles performs on the balance beam during the artistic gymnastics women’s team final at the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janiero Brazil and Biles was selected as the AP Female Athelte of the Year on Monday Dec. 26, 2016. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)

Simone Biles Named AP Female Athlete of the Year

With a record-tying four golds in gymnastics in the 2016 Rio Olympics, Simone Biles has secured the title of Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year.

Lifestyle

Tracee Ellis Ross , Donald Glover, Viola Davis, And Moonlight Win Big at the Golden Globes 2017

Ross made history, and Glover had everyone in the audience wondering, “Who’s Migos?”

Parents, Save Up: Cost of Raising a Child Is More Than $233K

Expecting a baby? Congratulations! Better put plenty of money in your savings account. The Department of Agriculture says the estimated cost of raising a child from birth through age 17 is $233,610, or as much as almost $14,000 annually. That’s the average for a middle-income couple with two children. It’s a bit more expensive in urban parts of the country, and less so in rural areas.

